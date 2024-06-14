Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode (6-13-24)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18
BBN Tonight | Hannah Hamelback
Kentucky men's basketball head coach Mark Pope sits down with BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis.
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 13, 2024
Mark Pope joins BBN Tonight (6-13-24)
Most likely to with Mark Pope (6-13-24)
The Road to Omaha: 100+ years in the making (6-13-24)

Kentucky men's basketball coach Mark Pope sits down with BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis for an extensive conversation about rosters, recruiting, and his first two months with the Wildcats.

Watch part one and two of their conversation.

Stick around, because we're also discussing the Kentucky baseball team and the upcoming weekend! Our Sierra Newton sits down with two long-time Wildcats to talk about the growth of the program over the past several decades. Hear from former UK baseball head coach, Keith Madison, and former UK baseball player turned UK Athletics Hall of Famer, Jim Host.

Make plans to join us for more BBN Tonight Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18, as Keith Farmer sits down with incoming Wildcats Andrew Carr and Kerr Kriisa, and Eli Gehn is set to join us live from Omaha!

