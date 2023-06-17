BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-16-23)

The University of Kentucky Athletics Director, Mitch Barnhart held a press conference Friday afternoon addressing the athletic year and plans ahead. One of those plans includes the sale of beer and seltzers at all UK sporting events and venues.

Incoming freshman center Aaron Bradshaw is reported to have a foot fracture and miss the beginning of the 2023-24 basketball season.

Former Kentucky Volleyball Wildcat Madison Lilley rejoins her team, this time as an assistant coach.

Champ Kelly chats with Eli Gehn about his Distinguished Young Alumni honor from the Gatton College of Business and Economics.

