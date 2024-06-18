BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-17-24)

The Kentucky Baseball team has one win in the Men's College World Series! Mitchell Daly pulled a walk-off homer at the bottom of the 10th inning to secure the UK's victory. Eli Gehn brings us the highlights from the win over NC State.

While the Bat Cats are in Omaha, back in Lexington, the Men's basketball team has some Father's Day weekend fun!

