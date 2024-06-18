Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-17-24)

Originally aired 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 17, 2024
Bat Cats walk it off in extra innings for game 1 of the MCWS (6-17-24)
Men's Basketball's Club Blue NIL Event (6-17-24)
Happy Father's Day, BBN! (6-14-24)
More Bat Cats Coverage coming your way! (6-17-24)

The Kentucky Baseball team has one win in the Men's College World Series! Mitchell Daly pulled a walk-off homer at the bottom of the 10th inning to secure the UK's victory. Eli Gehn brings us the highlights from the win over NC State.

While the Bat Cats are in Omaha, back in Lexington, the Men's basketball team has some Father's Day weekend fun!

