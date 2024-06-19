Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-18-24)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:09 PM, Jun 18, 2024
Bat Cats hold Omaha Meet & Greet (6-18-24)
Coach Brooks sits down with Keith Farmer (6-18-24)
A peek into Men's Basketball's first day of practice (6-18-24)
Tyler Ulis coaching for LaFamiliaTBT team (6-18-24)

The University of Kentucky Baseball team's game against the Florida Gators has been postponed due to weather out in Omaha, but the Cats still made time for Big Blue Nation.

Kentucky's elimination match will now take place at 11 a.m. ET at Charles Schwabb Field.

Now that Kentucky Women's Basketball head coach Kenny Brooks has had a little time to adjust, Keith Farmer sits down for a one-on-one conversation with him.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18