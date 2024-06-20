BBN Tonight full episode 6-19-24

Eli Gehn joins the show from Omaha, where UK baseball's season came to an end in the college world series.

We also begin to recap a season to remember; hear from Nick Mingione about how he'll remember this team, and learn about the intentional design in their facilities that helped the Cats break down the wall and do what's never been done before.

Plus: meet two players on this year's Kentucky basketball team, Andrew Carr and Kerr Kriisa!

BBN Tonight

Join us weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.