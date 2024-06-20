Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight full episode 6-19-24

Originally aired live at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 9:26 AM, Jun 20, 2024
BBN Tonight full episode 6-19-24
Bat Cats season ends in Omaha (6-19-24)
"The Road to Omaha" was always on the wall (6-19-24)
Getting to know: Andrew Carr & Kerr Kriisa (6-19-24)
Meet the Bat Cats at KPP! (6-19-24)

Eli Gehn joins the show from Omaha, where UK baseball's season came to an end in the college world series.

We also begin to recap a season to remember; hear from Nick Mingione about how he'll remember this team, and learn about the intentional design in their facilities that helped the Cats break down the wall and do what's never been done before.

Plus: meet two players on this year's Kentucky basketball team, Andrew Carr and Kerr Kriisa!

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Join us weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18