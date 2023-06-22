Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-21-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 19:59:59-04
Antonio Reeves is back (6-21-23)
UK football players talk Liam Coen (6-21-23)
Deone Walker ranked top 10 DT in the SEC (6-21-23)

Antonio Reeves is back! The fifth-year senior is officially back after spending time in the NBA Draft pool! We dive into the Men's basketball team's roster now that he has officially returned.

Kentucky's offense talks about their relationship with offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

Rising sophomore defensive tackle Deone Walker was ranked among the top 10 players in his position in the SEC by Pro Football Focus. We have his interview with UK Sports Network's Curtis Burch.

