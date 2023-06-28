BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-27-23)
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 20:00:00-04
UK Sports Network's Tom Leach joins Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer to talk about the Kentucky Men's basketball news of the week and more.
Kentucky Football quarterback Devin Leary attended the Manning Passing Academy
