BBN Tonight full episode (6-28-22)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 28, 2022
BBN Tonight: Basketball headlines (6-28-22)
Jeff Piecoro football talk (6-28-22)
Abby Steiner's still at it! (6-28-22)
CONGRATS, FARMER FAMILY!

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis have the latest on the Kentucky Wildcats, including a big move for John Wall, TyTy Washington's first impression of the Houston Rockets, and the latest comments by Will Levis at the Manning Passing Academy.

Then, they're joined by Jeff Piecoro to break down some of the biggest headlines of the football season, including expectations for Levis, general excitement from the fan base, and which games will be the most important for the Cats. Plus, new jersey numbers for some of the returning players!

Abby Steiner isn't done winning award! Check out her latest hardware, plus hear about a few honors that have gone to the UK baseball team this week.

Stick around because it's been a GREAT summer for Keith and his family, and we couldn't be happier for the Farmers!

