BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-28-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 20:00:11-04
Kentucky finishes top 20 in Director's Cup standings (6-28-23)
Austin Cousino returns to UK Baseball (6-28-23)

Kentucky men's and women's basketball teams know who they will face in the SEC/ACC challenge. The SEC announces the women's team matchups, and we take a look into the college football strength of schedule.

Keith Farmer sits down with the queen of Kentucky football, Susan Lax. We learn more about her 25 years of achievement and what she means to the program.

Kentucky finishes top 20 in the final Director's CUp standings, we take a look at the spring sports that helped solidify its spot.

