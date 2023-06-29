BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-28-23)

Kentucky men's and women's basketball teams know who they will face in the SEC/ACC challenge. The SEC announces the women's team matchups, and we take a look into the college football strength of schedule.

Keith Farmer sits down with the queen of Kentucky football, Susan Lax. We learn more about her 25 years of achievement and what she means to the program.

Kentucky finishes top 20 in the final Director's CUp standings, we take a look at the spring sports that helped solidify its spot.

