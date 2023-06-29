BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-29-23)

The 2023 Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame Class has been revealed! The class features an NBA great, one of the most-decorated gymnasts to wear blue and white, a former player turned coach, and more.

We catch up with head baseball coach Nick Mingione as he adds a former Wildcat to the coaching staff.

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.