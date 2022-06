Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are joined by UK football center Eli Cox to talk about his recent trip to the SEC Leadership Council Meetings and the growing excitement for the start of football season.

Maggie also sits down with basketball strength coach Brady Welsh.

Plus, the women's basketball team is heading to the Bahamas! We have the latest on their Thanksgiving-week games down south. You'll also hear from Jacob Toppin and Cason Wallace from the men's team.