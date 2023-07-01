Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode 6-30-23

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 20:00:01-04
Hear from Coach Cal and Coach Elzy! 6-30-23
Join Kate's Krew! 6-30-23
One-on-One with Coach Cousino 6-30-23
Best of Shows Next Week! 6-30-23

It's a big basketball show tonight! Hear the latest from John Calipari on the state of Kentucky men's basketball. Then, women's basketball head coach Kyra Elzy joins Maggie Davis and Kinsey Lee in the studio. They'll talk about the Cats newest assistant coach, the team's summer workout goals, celebrating 50 years of Kentucky women's basketball, the schedule release, and more!

Then, Kinsey has the story of a UK dancer who's facing a new battle in her life.

Next, Maggie introduces you to Kentucky baseball's new assistant coach, Austin Cousino.

