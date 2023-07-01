BBN Tonight Full Episode 6-30-23

It's a big basketball show tonight! Hear the latest from John Calipari on the state of Kentucky men's basketball. Then, women's basketball head coach Kyra Elzy joins Maggie Davis and Kinsey Lee in the studio. They'll talk about the Cats newest assistant coach, the team's summer workout goals, celebrating 50 years of Kentucky women's basketball, the schedule release, and more!

Then, Kinsey has the story of a UK dancer who's facing a new battle in her life.

Next, Maggie introduces you to Kentucky baseball's new assistant coach, Austin Cousino.