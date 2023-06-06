Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-5-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 05, 2023
NCAA RECAP: UK Baseball's weekend at Kentucky Proud Park (6-5-23)
Summer Football with Tom Leach (6-5-23)
New Wildcats make themselves at home (6-5-23)
2023 John Calipari Satellite Camp (6-5-23)

Kentucky Baseball plays Indiana for the chance to head to the super region in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, tonight, but before that, we recap the wild weekend here in Lexington.

The Bats Cats took 14 hits by the pitchers on Sunday, including nine from Indiana. UK's been hit the third most in the entire country for a total of 129 going into tonight's game.

Big Blue Nation also broke the attendance record for Kentucky Proud Park and UK Baseball with over 6,000 fans in attendance.

