BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-5-23)

Kentucky Baseball plays Indiana for the chance to head to the super region in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, tonight, but before that, we recap the wild weekend here in Lexington.

The Bats Cats took 14 hits by the pitchers on Sunday, including nine from Indiana. UK's been hit the third most in the entire country for a total of 129 going into tonight's game.

Big Blue Nation also broke the attendance record for Kentucky Proud Park and UK Baseball with over 6,000 fans in attendance.

𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐆𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐂𝐑𝐎𝐖𝐃 𝐈𝐍 𝐔𝐊 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘! pic.twitter.com/tbuP77hCO7 — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) June 3, 2023

