BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-6-23)

The Kentucky Baseball team took down the Indiana Hoosiers to advance to the NCAA Super Regional against SEC foe LSU. Relive the fun of a jam-packed weekend for the Bat Cats, and hear from Head Coach Nick Mingione, Monday's winning pitcher, Mason Moore and the regional's Most Outstanding Player, Devin Burkes.

Then, Dick Gabriel AKA the Big Blue Insider joins Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis in the studio to break down Kentucky's season and look ahead to this weekend's series. Plus, find out why Coach Mingione gets so emotional over dog piles!

Stick around, because we also have an inside look at what makes this team so special. They're selfless, to say the least! Watch as members of this year's UK baseball team cheer on Coach Mingione's son at his little league games this season.