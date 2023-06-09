BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-8-23)

The Bat Cats have made their way to the airport for the Baton Rouge Super Regional.

.@UKBaseball has packed up and are heading down to Baton Rouge to take on LSU in the Super Regional.@BBNTonight pic.twitter.com/GNIeL8XwXN — Nick Lazaroff (@Nickelooodeon) June 8, 2023

We preview the battle between the Wildcats and Tigers. Eli Gehn sits down with Mason Moore, the right-handed pitcher who helped secure the Cats' victory over Indiana.

We also check in with men's basketball as they travel around the state hosting camps.

BBN Tonight

