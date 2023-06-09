Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-8-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jun 08, 2023
Previewing the LSU Tigers (6-8-23)
Homegrown Talent: Mason Moore (6-8-23)
Mic'd Up: Justin Edwards (6-8-23)
Ayeni, Draxl named ITA All-Americans (6-8-23)

The Bat Cats have made their way to the airport for the Baton Rouge Super Regional.

We preview the battle between the Wildcats and Tigers. Eli Gehn sits down with Mason Moore, the right-handed pitcher who helped secure the Cats' victory over Indiana.

We also check in with men's basketball as they travel around the state hosting camps.

