BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-9-23)

BBN Tonight's Eli Gehn is live from Baton Rouge, LA, with a preview of the Kentucky Baseball Super Regional, including exclusive conversations with players Hunter Gilliam, Devin Burkes, and Grant Smith.

We'll also hear from 7th-year senior and superstar Darren Williams and the man leading the Cats, head coach Nick Mingione.

