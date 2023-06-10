Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (6-9-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:35 PM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 20:41:14-04
The Bats Cats are ready for LSU (6-9-23)
"The Cats are coming!" (6-9-23)
Hunter Gilliam: For the Boys (6-9-23)
Super regional tomorrow! (6-9-23)

BBN Tonight's Eli Gehn is live from Baton Rouge, LA, with a preview of the Kentucky Baseball Super Regional, including exclusive conversations with players Hunter Gilliam, Devin Burkes, and Grant Smith.

We'll also hear from 7th-year senior and superstar Darren Williams and the man leading the Cats, head coach Nick Mingione.

