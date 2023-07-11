Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (7-10-23)

BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jul 10, 2023
Pack your bags, we're going to Canada! (7-10-23)
Newly renovated: Rich & Karen Brooks Field (7-10-23)
SEC Media Days around the corner (7-10-23)
Congrats, Maggie & Chase!

The Kentucky men's basketball team is in Toronto, Canada for the 2023 Global Jam and so is BBN Tonight's Keith Farmer! But before we get to game time Maggie Davis catches up with the team.

Head football coach Mark Stoops has been working to get a renovated indoor facility for the football team. The field is in the works, but the name of it has been revealed - the Rich & Karen Brooks Field.

Congrats, Maggie & Chase! 💍✨

