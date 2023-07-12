BBN Tonight full episode (7-11-2023)

We've gone international! Keith Farmer is live in Toronto, Canada to cover the Kentucky basketball team's trip to the GLOBL JAM. Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn anchor in the studio.

Then, Maggie sits down with sophomore forward Ugonna Onyenso and the team's head strength and conditioning coach, Brady Welsh, to bring you an inside look at the workouts that are working for Ugo. Stick around for the before and after pictures.

Plus, a few Wildcats have already started volunteering their time in Toronto. Keith talks with those Cats.

BBN Tonight

