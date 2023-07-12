Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode (7-11-2023)

Originally aired live at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:20 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 20:57:46-04
Basketball Up North! Keith Farmer and Goose Given Break Down UK Scrimmage! 7-11-23
Ugonna Onyenso Building Off the Court 7-11
GLOBL JAM Jumpstart Legacy Day! 7-11-23

We've gone international! Keith Farmer is live in Toronto, Canada to cover the Kentucky basketball team's trip to the GLOBL JAM. Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn anchor in the studio.

Then, Maggie sits down with sophomore forward Ugonna Onyenso and the team's head strength and conditioning coach, Brady Welsh, to bring you an inside look at the workouts that are working for Ugo. Stick around for the before and after pictures.

Plus, a few Wildcats have already started volunteering their time in Toronto. Keith talks with those Cats.

We'll have in-depth coverage of the trip throughout the week, so join us every weeknight at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight or BBNTonight.com

