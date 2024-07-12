BBN Tonight: full episode 7-11-24

The Kentucky men's basketball team unveils its non-conference schedule; hear what Andrew Carr and Otega Oweh told us today about the start of the season and the team's emphasis on 3-point shooting. Plus: the Kentucky volleyball team is bling'd out! The Wildcats recently received their rings to commemorate the program's seventh-consecutive SEC regular-season title. We have more on the preseason predictions for the upcoming season.

Tyler Ulis and Willie Cauley-Stein join the show to preview "TBT" and "La Familia," and we're catching up with former UK men's golfers and current assistant coaches who are participating in this year's ISCO Championship in central Kentucky.

