BBN Tonight: full episode 7-12-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jul 12, 2024
Mitch Barnhart on Memorial: PART ONE (7-12-24)
Mitch Barnhart, PART TWO (7-12-24)
Previewing AVCA First-Serve Showcase (7-12-24)
Wesley Woodyard back in town! (7-12-24)

University of Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart meets BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis on the floor of Memorial Coliseum amongst ongoing renovations. Hear his update on the facility and the programs it will house.

In part two of their conversation, Director Barnhart discusses the first three months of the Mark Pope era and the expectations surrounding a pivotal season for the Kentucky football team.

Then, you'll hear from one of the coaches most-directly impacted by the upgrades to Memorial Coliseum: Craig Skinner! The winningest coach in the history of Kentucky volleyball traveled to Louisville this week for a joint press conference with Louisville volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly. They discuss the growth of the sport in the state and how this year's college volleyball season is starting and ending in the Bluegrass.

Stick around because former UK football player Wesley Woodyard is in town this week for his annual 16Ways golf scramble! Hear from the former Cat.

