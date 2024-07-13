BBN Tonight: full episode 7-12-24

University of Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart meets BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis on the floor of Memorial Coliseum amongst ongoing renovations. Hear his update on the facility and the programs it will house.

In part two of their conversation, Director Barnhart discusses the first three months of the Mark Pope era and the expectations surrounding a pivotal season for the Kentucky football team.

Then, you'll hear from one of the coaches most-directly impacted by the upgrades to Memorial Coliseum: Craig Skinner! The winningest coach in the history of Kentucky volleyball traveled to Louisville this week for a joint press conference with Louisville volleyball coach Dani Busboom Kelly. They discuss the growth of the sport in the state and how this year's college volleyball season is starting and ending in the Bluegrass.

Stick around because former UK football player Wesley Woodyard is in town this week for his annual 16Ways golf scramble! Hear from the former Cat.

BBN Tonight

You can join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.