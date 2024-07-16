Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode 7-15-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jul 15, 2024
Monday's headlines (7-15-24)
Tom's Takes with Tom Leach (7-15-24)
Golf Roundup: Willie, Tamme, Musselman & more (7-15-24)

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are in the studio to bring you the latest UK Athletics news, beginning with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey's latest comments at the league's Media Day. Plus, former Bat Cats Ryan Waldschmidt and Emilien Pitre were drafted, and The Basketball Tournament is about to get underway. We catch up with members of "La Familia" and show you a behind-the-scenes look at today's practice! Hear from Andrew Harrison and Eric Bledsoe.

Then, Maggie and Keith are joined by Tom Leach to break down the latest UK and SEC football news, including Kentucky's schedule for the upcoming season. The Voice of the Wildcats will also weigh in on Reed Sheppard and Rob Dillingham and their fast starts in the NBA.

Plus, Lexington golf courses are being taken over by former Wildcats! We catch up with Willie Cauley-Stein, Cooper Musselman and Jacob Tamme.

