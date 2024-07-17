Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode 7-16-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m.
BBN Tonight
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jul 16, 2024
Get to Know Lindsey Hicks UK WBB Assistant Coach! 7-16-24
Hitting the Range with Willie Cauley-Stein 7-16-24
Kentucky Wildcats in the MLB Draft 7-16-24
SEC Football Media Days Day 2 7-16-24

The Kentucky women's basketball team has started summer workouts, and we're sitting down with each new assistant coach to begin to preview the season. Sierra Newton talks with the team's associate head coach, Lindsey Hicks. Plus, get an inside look at "La Familia's" recent charity basketball game!

Then, we're going golfing... with Willie Cauley-Stein! The former Wildcat joins our Keith Farmer at the range to show (and tell!) us about his new favorite sport, how seriously he's taking it, and why it may help bring him back to Lexington full-time.

Stick around because SEC Football Media Days are ongoing this week in Dallas, Texas. Hear from South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer.

