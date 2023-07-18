BBN Tonight full episode 7-17-23

The Kentucky men's basketball team won gold in Toronto at this year's Globl Jam event. Maggie Davis and Eli Gehn break down the tournament's top players, while Keith Farmer brings you one final report from across the border.

Then, Jack "Goose" Givens interviews Antonio Reeves, who won the tournament's MVP award, and Justin Edwards, who led the Cats in scoring in Sunday's championship game.

Stick around to meet one hardcore Kentucky fan who finally got to cheer on his Cats in his home country!

Plus... Football starts (unofficially!) this week. Stay tuned for the latest from SEC Media Days in Nashville. Join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.