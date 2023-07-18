Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (7-18-23)

Originally aired live at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 7:53 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 19:58:35-04
LIVE from SEC Media Days (7-18-23)
The great debate: 8 vs. 9 in the SEC (7-18-23)
Spotlight on: Tre Mitchell (7-18-23)

Football season is upon us! SEC Media Days are happening this week in Nashville, Tennessee, so you know BBN Tonight has boots on the ground. Reporter Kinsey Lee joins us live from the Music City with her coverage on all things Missouri, Georgia, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. But first... we have some exciting show news to share with you!

Then, we have the day's biggest headlines from league commissioner, Greg Sankey. Hear his current take on the state of name, image and likeness legislation, the number of SEC vs. non-conference games teams should play each season, and whether or not he believes the league is done growing.

Not ready to move on after a great week of basketball? We understand! We're continuing our coverage from Toronto with another exclusive interview. Tonight, Jack "Goose" Givens sits down with West Virginia transfer, Tre Mitchell.

Plus, Benny Snell is back in the Bluegrass! Hear from the former Cat.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth