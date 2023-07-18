BBN Tonight Full Episode (7-18-23)

Football season is upon us! SEC Media Days are happening this week in Nashville, Tennessee, so you know BBN Tonight has boots on the ground. Reporter Kinsey Lee joins us live from the Music City with her coverage on all things Missouri, Georgia, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt. But first... we have some exciting show news to share with you!

Then, we have the day's biggest headlines from league commissioner, Greg Sankey. Hear his current take on the state of name, image and likeness legislation, the number of SEC vs. non-conference games teams should play each season, and whether or not he believes the league is done growing.

Not ready to move on after a great week of basketball? We understand! We're continuing our coverage from Toronto with another exclusive interview. Tonight, Jack "Goose" Givens sits down with West Virginia transfer, Tre Mitchell.

Plus, Benny Snell is back in the Bluegrass! Hear from the former Cat.

