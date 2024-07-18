BBN Tonight full episode 7-18-24

Kinsey Lee joins us live from Dallas with a full report from Kentucky's day in the spotlight. Hear from Mark Stoops, Deone Walker, D'Eryk Jackson, and Marques Cox.

Stick around because we're also talking about Kentucky's incoming quarterback, Brock Vandagriff. Hear what his head coach and teammates said about the Georgia transfer's start at Kentucky.

Then, it's time to talk basketball... With a gridiron twist! See how Mark Pope's team made the most of an empty Kroger Field.

BBN Tonight

You can join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.