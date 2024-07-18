Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode 7-18-24

Originally aired live at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
Posted at 7:53 PM, Jul 18, 2024
LIVE FROM DALLAS! SEC Media Day coverage (7-18-24)
Brock Vandagriff talk (7-18-24)
Basketball talk... with a twist! (7-18-24)

Kinsey Lee joins us live from Dallas with a full report from Kentucky's day in the spotlight. Hear from Mark Stoops, Deone Walker, D'Eryk Jackson, and Marques Cox.

Stick around because we're also talking about Kentucky's incoming quarterback, Brock Vandagriff. Hear what his head coach and teammates said about the Georgia transfer's start at Kentucky.

Then, it's time to talk basketball... With a gridiron twist! See how Mark Pope's team made the most of an empty Kroger Field.

