BBN Tonight full episode 7-19-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 20:01:00-04
BBN Tonight 7-19-22
SEC Media Day chatter (7-19-22)
Basketball's day at the park (7-19-22)
Jacob Tamme, Swings for Soldiers (7-19-22)
Football posters are coming! (7-19-22)

SEC Media Days talking season is underway, and we have the latest! Check out how Vince Marrow and DeAndre Square have already started clapping back at the haters. It'll be Kentucky's turn to talk at the event in Atlanta on Wednesday, and we'll have a full recap for you that evening at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News.

We were recently able to get Lance Ware and Antonio Reeves mic'd up for a kickball game, and their conversations with the kids (and each other) was hilarious! They also tried their hand at football and baseball. Could anyone on this year's UK basketball team be a multi-sport athlete?! We're not so sure...

Keith Farmer talks with Jacob Tamme at his annual event, "Swings for Soldiers," which raises money to build and donate specially adapted, custom homes for severely injured veterans. Watch Keith's story above to meet this year's recipient. To donate, go to www.hfotusa.org

Stick around because UK football posters are coming to a Kroger near you... SOON! We have all of the details.

