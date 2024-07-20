Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

BBN Tonight full episode 7-19-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jul 19, 2024
Friday headlines: TBT Preview + Stoops on NIL (7-19-24)
UK Baseball adds Chase Slone (7-19-24)
Other UK headlines (7-19-24)
EA College Football 25 released today (7-19-24)

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis preview tonight's TBT La Familia game. See the team's highlights from the scrimmage against the current team. Plus, Nate Sestina is mic'd up!

Then we introduce you to UK baseball's new assistant coach, Chase Slone. Hear from Nick Mingione and see his new, custom shoes!

Plus: EA College Football 25 was released to the public today. See how one UK student is loving the Kentucky settings so far, including being able to play the game with his own classmates.

