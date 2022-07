We have part one of the "Will Levis: QB 1" documentary.

Then, the voice of the Bat Cats Darren Headrick joins us to talk about Kentucky baseball and the MLB Draft. We also reflect on the first year of the NIL era in college sports, and Levis weighs in, as well.

Congratulations are in order for UK softball returner Kayla Kowalik, and the Kentucky men's basketball team has officially announced another non-conference opponent.