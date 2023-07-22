Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (7-21-23)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 19:59:59-04
Media Days Takeaways (7-21-23)
The Sheppards (7-21-23)
4 for 40: Anthony Munoz
Wildcats sign pro MLB contracts (7-21-23)

UK Sports Network's Tom Leach joins us to talk about the news of the day: the Preseason SEC Media Poll and the Wildcats who made All-SEC teams.

We also hear what Leach got took away from the Kentucky Men's basketball team's trip to Toronto!

While in Toronto, Keith Farmer sat down with Jeff and Stacey Sheppard to talk about Reed's first games as a Wildcats and the basketball team as a unit.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth