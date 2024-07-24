Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode 7-23-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jul 23, 2024
PREVIEW: La Familia vs. The Herd (7-23-24)
Meet Coach Radvile Autukaite (7-23-24)
Shrine Bowl watch list (7-23-24)
Olympic roster check + Gameday updates (7-23-24)

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis preview tonight's TBT game between La Familia and Herd That. Hear from Tyler Ulis and the Harrison twins! Plus: Mark Pope's current Cats have been in Rupp Arena to watch their fellow Wildcats compete this week. Check out how the ice cream line went for the incoming team, and hear from a few of the players as they prepare for the season.

Then, meet UK's new women's basketball assistant, Radvile Autukaite. Our Sierra Newton sits down with the assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

With just 39 days to go until kickoff, we also have football headlines for you! Check out the latest watch list featuring the Cats.

