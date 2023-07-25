Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (7-24-23)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 20:00:06-04
Three Bat Cats back in blue (7-24-23)
40 Days until football with Dane Key (7-24-23)
Will Levis signs in ink! (7-24-23)

Over the weekend three Kentucky baseball players announced their return for the 2023-24 season. Devin Burkes, Mason Moore, and Grant Smith all made a big impact during Kentucky's post-season run and have decided to return for another year.

We are 40 days away from a noon kickoff at Kroger Field! UK sports video sat down with wide receiver Dane Key to relive his most memorable touchdown to date.

Will Levis officially signed with the Tennessee Titans, and current Wildcat Laney Frye wins a prestigious golf award.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth