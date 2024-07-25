BBN Tonight full episode 7-24-24

La Familia is onto the next round of TBT! Hear from James Young, Tyler Ulis and Twany Beckham about the team's success so far, their potential matchup with the Louisville alumni team and what the past two weeks have meant to each of them.

Then, see the Tyrese Maxey museum in Philadelphia! The 76ers went above and beyond for the former Wildcat.

Plus: several current Cats were volunteering in the community this week. We take you behind-the-scenes with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Bluegrass.

BBN Tonight

You can join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.