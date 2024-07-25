Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight full episode 7-24-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18
BBN Tonight new promo 2022
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight new promo 2022
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jul 24, 2024
BBN Tonight full episode 7-24-24
TBT La Familia advances! (7-24-24)
Tyrese Maxey Museum (7-24-24)
Big Brothers, Big Sisters with the Cats (7-24-24)
BBN Gameday returns soon (7-24-24)

La Familia is onto the next round of TBT! Hear from James Young, Tyler Ulis and Twany Beckham about the team's success so far, their potential matchup with the Louisville alumni team and what the past two weeks have meant to each of them.

Then, see the Tyrese Maxey museum in Philadelphia! The 76ers went above and beyond for the former Wildcat.

Plus: several current Cats were volunteering in the community this week. We take you behind-the-scenes with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Bluegrass.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

You can join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18