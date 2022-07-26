Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode 7-25-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
LEX18
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jul 25, 2022
BBN Tonight full episode 7-25-22
Previewing the BAHAMAS! (7-25-22)
Jeremy Jarmon + DB Coach Chris Collins (7-25-22)
Congratulations to the KERBERS! (7-25-22)

Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo talk with BD Global Sports founder Brooks Downing about the UK basketball team's upcoming Bahamas trip.

Plus, former Wildcat turned UK Sports Network analyst Jeremy Jarmon talks to UK football defensive backs coach Chris Collins about the turnover in his position group, what it's like working under defensive coordinator Brad White, and learning as he goes throughout his first year of fatherhood!

Plus, congratulations are in order for our former executive producer, Mike Kerber! He tied the knot over the weekend, and several members of our team were able to celebrate with him and his wife, Stefani.

