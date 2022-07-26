Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo talk with BD Global Sports founder Brooks Downing about the UK basketball team's upcoming Bahamas trip.

Plus, former Wildcat turned UK Sports Network analyst Jeremy Jarmon talks to UK football defensive backs coach Chris Collins about the turnover in his position group, what it's like working under defensive coordinator Brad White, and learning as he goes throughout his first year of fatherhood!

Plus, congratulations are in order for our former executive producer, Mike Kerber! He tied the knot over the weekend, and several members of our team were able to celebrate with him and his wife, Stefani.