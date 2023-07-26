BBN Tonight Full Episode (7-25-23)

Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer break down the latest talk around the Kentucky Football team's offensive line. They also connect with the Director of Performance and Head Strength Coach for the Football team, Mark Hill.

Another Baseball Wildcat is joining the professionals! Zack Lee starts his professional career in Detroit with the Tigers.

Nyah Leveretter has earned more recognition, as she's been appointed to this season's NCAA D1 women's basketball student-athlete engagement group.

