Football season is right around the corner, but before the first kickoff of the season, we're throwing it back to two of the most-memorable games from last year. QB1 Will Levis relives Kentucky's electric win over Louisville and their improbable comeback against Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

Then, Keith Farmer and Anna Tarullo are joined by UK track grad transfer Katelyn Hutchison to talk about covering World Athletic Championships for Citius Mag. Hutchison has already interviewed superstars including Sydney McLaughlin and Abby Steiner, but soon she'll be in Lexington, ready to leave her own mark on the program!

We also have a roundup of Cats in the NFL - check out who's on training camp rosters this summer. Plus, we preview our story on the recent Chris Oats camp. Hear from his mom, Kem, and tune back in Wednesday evening at 7:30 for the full story.

Congratulations are in order for four UK men's golfers. We'll tell you why!