BBN Tonight full episode 7-28-22

Anna Tarullo and Keith Farmer discuss how consistency has led to success for UK football. Take a walk down memory lane as we recount some of the most-valuable leaders from the past decade, and how their success on and off the field has created a culture of winning and serving within the current Kentucky locker room. Hear from a few of this year's key leaders: Will Levis, Kenneth Horsey and DeAndre Square.

Those three also played an important role in the recent Chris Oats camp, which raised money for the 22 Oats Strong foundation. We have a behind-the-scenes look at that camp. For more information on the Oats organization or to donate, click here.

Then, we break down the latest from Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman, as the basketball team prepares for its upcoming trip to the Bahamas! Plus we talk "BBNIL" with UK track star Masai Russel.