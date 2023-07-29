Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (7-28-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 20:00:04-04
WATCH: Adou Thiero in studio (7-28-23)
Kareem Watkins, Walker Horn, Grant Darbyshire join BBN Tonight (7-28-23)
LOOK BACK: Jordan Lovett vs. Louisville (7-28-23)
Women's Tennis adds Diego Garavito (7-28-23)

We wrap up the week with the rest of the "La Familia Autograph Tour" squad. On top of giving back to the community, rising sophomore Adou Thiero talks about the progress he's made in the off-season. Walker Horn, Kareem Watkins, and Grant Darbyshire also join us in the studio to discuss the growth in the team from attending Globl Jam in Canada.

As the Kentucky Football season inches closer, we take a look back at one of Jordan Lovett's best games against Louisville.

