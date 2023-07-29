BBN Tonight Full Episode (7-28-23)

We wrap up the week with the rest of the "La Familia Autograph Tour" squad. On top of giving back to the community, rising sophomore Adou Thiero talks about the progress he's made in the off-season. Walker Horn, Kareem Watkins, and Grant Darbyshire also join us in the studio to discuss the growth in the team from attending Globl Jam in Canada.

As the Kentucky Football season inches closer, we take a look back at one of Jordan Lovett's best games against Louisville.

