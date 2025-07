Football is back (again) in the Bluegrass! University of Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to media to kick off Football's first official week of fall camp.

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are joined by the voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach, to discuss the headlines of the day.

Brooklyn DeLeye wins gold and MVP with the U.S. Women's U21 National Team!

Join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.