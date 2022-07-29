Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode 7-29-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
PRO Wildcats (7-29-22)
Brad White with Jeremy Jarmon (7-29-22)
Love of the game with Brennan Canada (7-29-22)
EKY Flood Relief Fund (7-29-22)

We typically focus on college sports, but as more Wildcats join the professional ranks, we're keeping the Big Blue Nation updated on this next phase of their lives! We have the latest on NFL training camp season - hear from Darian Kinnard and Josh Allen. Plus, former UK baseball players are officially signing on the dotted line. Hear how much their new pay days may be worth.

Then, Wildcat turned UK Sports Network analyst Jeremy Jarmon sits down with Kentucky football defensive coordinator Brad White.

Coach White talks about which players are poised for a breakout season, what he's learned about himself heading into his fourth year as UK's defensive coordinator, and the secret ingredient to the success recent defensive players have used to mature, develop, and see their draft stock skyrocket in recent years. We're talking Josh Allen, Jamin Davis and Josh Paschal. Plus, who could be next?

Kentucky basketball associate coach Orlando Antigua reveals the BEST part about the team's upcoming trip to the Bahamas (and it's not just the views!). Learn more about Brennan Canada and his love of the game.

Of course, our hearts go out to our friends in eastern Kentucky, as they deal with the fallout of recent catastrophic flooding. We have more information on how you can help through the EKY Flood Relief Fund.

