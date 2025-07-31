BBN Tonight Full Episode (7-30-25)

Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer announced six former Wildcats will add their name to the 2025 UK Athletics Hall of Fame.

Abbey Cheek-Ramsey (softball)

Makayla Epps (women’s basketball)

Doug Flynn (baseball/men’s basketball)

Sonia Hahn (women’s tennis)

Josh Hines-Allen (football)

Karl-Anthony Towns (men’s basketball)

The Class of 25 will be officially inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend, starting Friday, September 12-13.

Kentucky Women's Basketball hosted an open practice for media on Wednesday afternoon! The BBN Tonight crew caught up with the Associate Head Coach Lindsey Hicks, returners, newbies, transfers - the whole lot!

