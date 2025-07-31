Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (7-30-25)

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight
Maggie Davis and Keith Farmer announced six former Wildcats will add their name to the 2025 UK Athletics Hall of Fame.

  • Abbey Cheek-Ramsey (softball)
  • Makayla Epps (women’s basketball)
  • Doug Flynn (baseball/men’s basketball)
  • Sonia Hahn (women’s tennis)
  • Josh Hines-Allen (football)
  • Karl-Anthony Towns (men’s basketball)

The Class of 25 will be officially inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend, starting Friday, September 12-13.

Kentucky Women's Basketball hosted an open practice for media on Wednesday afternoon! The BBN Tonight crew caught up with the Associate Head Coach Lindsey Hicks, returners, newbies, transfers - the whole lot!

