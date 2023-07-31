Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (7-31-23)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 7:59 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 19:59:06-04
Fall camp starts this week! (7-31-23)
BTS: La Familia Autograph Tour (7-31-23)
Pita Pizza with the Wildcats (7-31-23)
Nick Lazaroff wins an Emmy!!! (7-31-23)

Fall football camp is here, and we're another day closer to a Noon kickoff against Ball State in Kroger Field. We have UK Sports Network's Tom Leach join us to preview the week ahead.

It's a behind-the-scenes kind of show, we'll take a look at how the "LaFamilia Autograph Tour went with the Men's basketball team. We'll also be in the kitchen with the newest Wildcats of Kentucky Athletics.

Congratulations to our Photographer/Editor Nick Lazaroff on winning his first Emmy! He produced moving and impactful stories and was recognized for that work at the Ohio Valley Emmy Awards.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth