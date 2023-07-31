BBN Tonight Full Episode (7-31-23)

Fall football camp is here, and we're another day closer to a Noon kickoff against Ball State in Kroger Field. We have UK Sports Network's Tom Leach join us to preview the week ahead.
It's a behind-the-scenes kind of show, we'll take a look at how the "LaFamilia Autograph Tour went with the Men's basketball team. We'll also be in the kitchen with the newest Wildcats of Kentucky Athletics.
Congratulations to our Photographer/Editor Nick Lazaroff on winning his first Emmy! He produced moving and impactful stories and was recognized for that work at the Ohio Valley Emmy Awards.
BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.
You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.