BBN Tonight full episode 7-8-24

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis catch you up on all things UK Athletics, including how the Kentucky men's basketball team continued to put in work over the holiday weekend. Eli Gehn sits down with Amari Williams to talk with the Nottingham, England native about his decision to join Mark Pope and Kentucky.

The Basketball Tournament comes to Lexington starting this weekend, and we're catching up with the former Cats who form "La Familia." Nate Sestina, along with Morris Howard, join Maggie to talk about the upcoming tournament.

Then, we're joined by the voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach, to talk about the upcoming SEC football media days, the story lines he's keeping an eye on, and what he's hearing about the latest basketball practices.

