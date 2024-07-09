Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight full episode 7-8-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 8:00 PM, Jul 08, 2024
BBN Tonight full episode 7-8-24
Meet the Wildcats: Amari Williams (7-8-24)
Nate Sestina previews TBT (7-8-24)
TOM'S TAKES, with Tom Leach! (7-8-24)
Thanks for watching (7-8-24)

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis catch you up on all things UK Athletics, including how the Kentucky men's basketball team continued to put in work over the holiday weekend. Eli Gehn sits down with Amari Williams to talk with the Nottingham, England native about his decision to join Mark Pope and Kentucky.

The Basketball Tournament comes to Lexington starting this weekend, and we're catching up with the former Cats who form "La Familia." Nate Sestina, along with Morris Howard, join Maggie to talk about the upcoming tournament.

Then, we're joined by the voice of the Wildcats, Tom Leach, to talk about the upcoming SEC football media days, the story lines he's keeping an eye on, and what he's hearing about the latest basketball practices.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

You can join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18