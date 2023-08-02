Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-1-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Aug 01, 2023
Counting down the hours until Fan Day (8-1-23)
The Perfect Fit Bike Drive (8-1-23)
Kentucky Baseball Teddy Bear Drive (8-1-23)
Own a piece of history (8-1-23)

It's the first day of August, and Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis already have great news about Kentucky Football's ticket sales! Most importantly, how you can get your hands on them: single-game tickets can be found here.

Deone Walker finds himself on two preseason award watch lists, and we check in with Barion Brown, revisiting one of his best moments as a freshman.

It's a charitable feeling on BBN Tonight: JJ Weaver gives back to his hometown of Louisville with a bike drive, and Kentucky baseball delivers over 500 teddy bears to the Kentucky Children's Hospital.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

