BBN Tonight full episode 8-11-22

Originally aired live at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:16 PM, Aug 11, 2022
Keith Farmer has the latest on Kentucky basketball from the Bahamas! He talked with John Calipari, Chris Livingston, Adou Thiero and Daimion Collins after the Cats first game. Maggie Davis and Anna Tarullo host live from the studio.

Plus, LEX 18's Sean Moody has a story with the owner of "True Blue Customs" about the shoes he made for Oscar Tshiebwe and Lance Ware to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims.

If you're looking for football talk, you're in luck! We also have a one-on-one conversation between former UK linebacker Jeremy Jarmon and current UK linebacker Jordan Wright.

Join us Saturday at 9 a.m. for a brand new episode of BBN Gameday, where we'll have more Bahamas coverage and will preview Kentucky vs. Carleton, which tips off Saturday at 6 p.m.

