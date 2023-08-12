Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-11-23)

Posted at 8:00 PM, Aug 11, 2023
Golf with Golda (8-11-23)
Addition to Swim & Dive Team (8-11-23)
Previewing the Men's Soccer season (8-11-23)

Kentucky football players Barion Brown and Eli Cox try their hand at golf with Kentucky Women's head golf coach Golda Borst.

The Men's Soccer team hosts its first exhibition match this Sunday. Maggie Davis sits down with head coach Johan Cedergren and sophomore defender Max Miller to preview the upcoming season.

