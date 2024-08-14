BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-13-24)

The University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2024 has been announced. The newest class of Hall of Famers will be inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend on September 20-21.



Jasmine Camacho-Quinn , Women’s Track and Field, 2016-18

, Women’s Track and Field, 2016-18 John Cropp , Administration, 1992-2013; Assistant Football Coach 1991

, Administration, 1992-2013; Assistant Football Coach 1991 Henrik Larsen , Rifle, 2018

, Rifle, 2018 Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Women’s Track and Field, 2018

Women’s Track and Field, 2018 Jodie Meeks, Men’s Basketball, 2007-09

Men’s Basketball, 2007-09 Corey Peters, Football, 2006-09

