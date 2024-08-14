Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (8-13-24)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted
and last updated
2024 Class of UK Athletics Hall of Fame unveiling (8-13-24)
Get to know Jalen Farmer (8-13-24)
500 Strong attends closed practice (8-13-24)
AVCA First Serve Showcase Bus Trip (8-13-24)

The University of Kentucky Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2024 has been announced. The newest class of Hall of Famers will be inducted during Hall of Fame Weekend on September 20-21.

  • Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Women’s Track and Field, 2016-18
  • John Cropp, Administration, 1992-2013; Assistant Football Coach 1991
  • Henrik Larsen, Rifle, 2018
  • Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Women’s Track and Field, 2018
  • Jodie Meeks, Men’s Basketball, 2007-09
  • Corey Peters, Football, 2006-09

Jalen Farmer joins the Big Blue Wall from Florida. BBN Tonight's Keith Farmer sat down with the sophomore in the spring.
The 500-strong club is another way for UK football fans to support their Cats! Our Sierra Newton was there for the action this past Saturday.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18