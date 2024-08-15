Watch Now
BBN Tonight Full Episode 8-14-24

Running back depth (8-14-24)
Barion Brown at Fan Day (8-14-24)
Mic'd Up with Erin Lamb (8-14-24)
BBN Gameday returns (8-14-24)

Chip Trayanum is out indefinitely with a hand injury; we'll talk about Kentucky's options at running back and get to know new cornerback DJ Waller Jr.
Plus, Kentucky Volleyball is gearing up for the start of their season, find out the biggest animal the team thinks they could beat in a fight,
and Erin Lamb is mic'd up at practice.

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

