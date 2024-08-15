BBN Tonight Full Episode 8-14-24

Chip Trayanum is out indefinitely with a hand injury; we'll talk about Kentucky's options at running back and get to know new cornerback DJ Waller Jr.

Plus, Kentucky Volleyball is gearing up for the start of their season, find out the biggest animal the team thinks they could beat in a fight,

and Erin Lamb is mic'd up at practice.

