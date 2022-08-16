Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode 8-15-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Aug 15, 2022
Full Episode 8-15-22
BBNT Bahamas Recap (8-15-22)
Goose Givens recaps the Bahamas (8-15-22)
UK Football's first scrimmage (8-15-22)

Keith Farmer has more with UK basketball in the Bahamas. See how the Cats pulled off their final two wins of the week, and hear Keith's conversation with Tom Leach.

Keith also talked with Leach's broadcast partner, Goose Givens. Hear how he feels about the team after watching them all week.

We have to talk about the football team, too! Hear what Mark Stoops had to say after the team's first scrimmage of the fall. Plus, Eli Cox and DeAndre Square tell us which defensive lineman is impressing them so far.

