BBN Tonight full episode 8-15-22

Keith Farmer has more with UK basketball in the Bahamas. See how the Cats pulled off their final two wins of the week, and hear Keith's conversation with Tom Leach.

Keith also talked with Leach's broadcast partner, Goose Givens. Hear how he feels about the team after watching them all week.

We have to talk about the football team, too! Hear what Mark Stoops had to say after the team's first scrimmage of the fall. Plus, Eli Cox and DeAndre Square tell us which defensive lineman is impressing them so far.