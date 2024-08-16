Watch Now
BBN Tonight full episode 8-15-24

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
BBN Tonight full episode 8-15-24
Thursday headlines (8-15-24)
Meet junior WR Fred Farrier (8-15-24)
Get a whiff of this... (8-15-24)
Gameday returns THIS SATURDAY! (8-15-24)

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are reunited in the studio! They bring you Thursday's headlines, including the latest on UK football, the start of the fall sports calendar, and even Maggie's recent wedding! Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Stick with us because after the break, we'll switch gears to the offensive side of the ball. Keith sits down with junior wide receiver transfer, Fred Farrier II. Hear from the Frankfort native about his return to the Bluegrass and the transition to the SEC.

Then, get a whiff of this! Yes, we're talking about that Will Levis commercial...

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com. It returns this weekend. We'll see you then!

