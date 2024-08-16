BBN Tonight full episode 8-15-24

Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis are reunited in the studio! They bring you Thursday's headlines, including the latest on UK football, the start of the fall sports calendar, and even Maggie's recent wedding! Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Stick with us because after the break, we'll switch gears to the offensive side of the ball. Keith sits down with junior wide receiver transfer, Fred Farrier II. Hear from the Frankfort native about his return to the Bluegrass and the transition to the SEC.

Then, get a whiff of this! Yes, we're talking about that Will Levis commercial...

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations

