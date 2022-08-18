BBN Tonight full episode 8-17-22

It's defense day! Brad White's unit had the microphone today after practice, so we talked with Coach White plus defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and starting corner Carrington Valentine.

Don't worry, we're talking offense too! Anna Tarullo goes one-on-one with new running back Ramon Jefferson about his path to Kentucky and how he's fitting in with Coach Rich Scangarello's run game.

Rhyne Howard is still doing Rhyne Howard. Hear how she was able to officially secure AP WNBA Rookie of the Year!

It's a season of change for both UK soccer programs on campus. Hear from the women's team's new head coach about his focus going into the first game, and the men's program's head coach Johan Cedergren about playing in a new conference this year.

Plus, Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald is out here doing BIG THINGS!

BBN Tonight

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.