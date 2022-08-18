Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

BBN Tonight full episode 8-17-22

Originally aired at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18 News
Posted at 8:00 PM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 20:01:01-04
DEFENSE DAY! Brad White + more (8-17-22)
One-on-one with RB RAMON JEFFERSON (8-17-22)
Rhyne Howard ROOKIE OF THE YEAR! (8-17-22)
New beginnings for UK SOCCER (8-17-22)
Abule Abadi Fitzgerald joins the WWE! (8-17-22)

It's defense day! Brad White's unit had the microphone today after practice, so we talked with Coach White plus defensive line coach Anwar Stewart and starting corner Carrington Valentine.

Don't worry, we're talking offense too! Anna Tarullo goes one-on-one with new running back Ramon Jefferson about his path to Kentucky and how he's fitting in with Coach Rich Scangarello's run game.

Rhyne Howard is still doing Rhyne Howard. Hear how she was able to officially secure AP WNBA Rookie of the Year!

It's a season of change for both UK soccer programs on campus. Hear from the women's team's new head coach about his focus going into the first game, and the men's program's head coach Johan Cedergren about playing in a new conference this year.

Plus, Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald is out here doing BIG THINGS!

